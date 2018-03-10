The Alzheimer's Pansy Project kicks off to benefit The Pat Summitt Foundation at 4:00 Wednesday, October 3, at Stanley's Greenhouse.

Expect top see a lot of special purple and orange pansies in East Tennessee to draw attention to the fight against Alzheimer's.

Purple represents the fight against Alzheimer's and orange represents The University of Tennessee, where Pat Summitt coached the Lady Vols for thirty-eight seasons.

The French word for pansy is pensée meaning "thought."

The goal of the Alzheimer's Pansy Project is to decorate Knoxville in purple and orange pansies as a symbol of support for all those fighting Alzheimer's disease. Through the end of November, Stanley's Greenhouses and Plant Farm will donate a portion of the proceeds from sales of the specially grown pansies to The Pat Summitt Foundation.

The flower power project was the idea of Susie Stiles, a licensed clinical social worker with the Elder Law Practice of Monica Franklin.

For the seventh consecutive year, Stanley's Greenhouses and Plant Farm began growing the orange and purple pansies and violas this summer for the fall planting season.

Stanley's Greenhouses and Plant Farm, where the specially grown pansies are available, is located at 3029 Davenport Road in South Knoxville.

