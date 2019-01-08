KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One particular quilt on display has an interesting origin.

Staff Sgt. Andrew Lee created a huge quilt depicting the famous image of U.S. Marines raising the American flag in Iwo Jima. It features 12,000 one-inch squares.

He joined the Army and served for 10 years, including two deployments to Iraq. Staff Sgt. Lee is in the Tennessee Army National Guard and just reenlisted for another six years.

For him, quilting is a form of therapy. He started making Quilts of Valor for soldiers touched by war and has made dozens of them.

He works as a truck driver and even has a sewing machine in the cab so he can sew during his downtime.

The Smoky Mountain Quilt Show and Competition

Friday, August 2, 9:00 to 5:00

Saturday, August 3, 9:00 to 4:00