KNOXVILLE, Tenn — An art sale supporting Peninsula Behavioral Health Services is usually an in-person event.

This year, Artsclamation! will be available in a virtual format October 23 to November 30.

Starting Friday, patrons can log on to the e-commerce site and browse more than 2,000 pieces of art including paintings, pottery, sculptures and jewelry.

The need for mental health services has become even more critical because of COVID-19. The fundraiser is crucial to funding programs that serve Peninsula's patients and their families.