Dogwood Arts started Bazillion Blooms in 2009 with the goal of planting 10,000 trees in 10 years.

The organization met the goal!

Along with community and corporate partners, Dogwood Arts plants April-blooming, disease-resistant dogwood trees.

Knoxville communities can 'Keep Knoxville Blooming' for years to come by planting not only dogwood trees, but also spring flowering trees and shrubs, bulbs, and perennials during the fall gardening season. Fall planting allows plants to develop strong root systems over the winter months, so they are strong for upcoming summer heat.

2018 Bazillion Blooms trees sales are open through Friday, November 16th. The bare-root trees are available for $25 each or five for $100.

Order online here.

Trees ordered from Dogwood Arts must be picked up on Saturday, December 1, from 9:00 to noon at the UT Gardens off Neyland Drive. Trees will not be distributed at a later time or date.

