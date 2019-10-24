KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When Skylar, 7, rides his bicycle, he spends more time smiling than he does peddling.

"When you bring it out, he glows. He lights up," said his mom, Shannon Sampson. "He'll wave. He interacts with people whereas he didn't use to do that."

Skylar was born prematurely, and doctors discovered he had spinal meningitis. The severe illness triggered a stroke and Skylar lost his ability to walk or talk. For a while, his parents didn't know if he'd make it.

"He's my miracle child. If it wasn't for Children's Hospital, we wouldn't have him today. He was in the hospital for 55 days. He'd been on life support. I'm going to do everything I can to make him have a normal life, and Variety helped with the bicycle because all children want a bicycle.

Skylar's doctors at East Tennessee Children's Hospital introduced the Sampsons to the people at Variety, a nonprofit that helps children with disabilities. They fitted Skylar for a special bicycle, and Sampson said it's changed his life.

Skylar loves riding his bike from Variety.

"Every morning he gets up, and we take him outside, and we take him around the community. He just loves it," Sampson said.

The bike is more than an excuse to get out of the house, it's helping Skylar peddle towards something he never thought was possible.

"It strengthens the muscles in his hind legs, and those are the muscles he needs to push himself up and stand. And, they're getting stronger and stronger every day," Sampson said, adding that with additional physical therapy, Skylar is growing closer every day to standing up on his own.

"He's wanting to stand so bad and walk, and I have faith that he's going to," Sampson said.

Skylar and his story will be highlighted at Variety's special premiere of the movie, 'Midway' on Oct. 22, 2019. He'll even get to meet actor Dennis Quaid, who's in town for the premiere.

