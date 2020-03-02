OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Big Ed's Pizza in Oak Ridge celebrated a significant anniversary Monday with cake and smiles.

Melissa Neusel is the current owner. She is the daughter-in-law of Ed Neusel, who opened the restaurant in early 1970. She chose February 3 to celebrate because that was her late husband's birthday. Melissa took over the restaurant after David died. She relies on General Manager Jon Harris to carry on the tradition.

The old-school pizzeria still uses scissors and puts to-go pizzas in paper bags. The original recipes remain the same. It's that tradition, that's made Big Ed's Pizza a part of life for so many families in Oak Ridge.

Monday, servers wore t-shirts with 1970 splashed across the front. Other commemorative shirts feature 50th Anniversary on one sleeve.

The menu offers pizza and drinks. That's it. But for the occasion Oak Ridge bakery Sassy Pants Sweets & Treats offered free cake to customers.

