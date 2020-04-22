KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For 14 years Dianna Glandon's design and decorating company has created elaborate balloon creations for big events.

"Arches, sculptures, we made a 13-foot long fish. We do a lot of different things like that. A lot of ceiling decor especially at the Convention Center," she said.

But COVID-19 took away that business for Above the Rest Balloon and Event Design in West Knoxville.

"I did a lot of prayer, a lot of meditating, a lot of journaling and just asked God to guide me. What do you want me to do? I received very clearly a message about putting the sculpture in the front yard. So we did and I put the word Faith up," she said.

Dianna Glandon was inspired to create this faith balloon sculpture

Dianna Glandon

Dianna Glandon is responsible for what she calls courage columns. They popped up near her business on Ebenezer Road last month.

"Because of the response we created a Spirit Lifter program so people could purchase and that's what has spawned all of this."

'This' fills her workshop with smaller balloon projects for mailboxes and porches and front yards. Demand is up for positive ways to celebrate events.

The DIY foil balloon spirit lifters are balloons from the heart that come ready to assemble, no helium required.

Dianna Glandon explains how to inflate DIY balloons with straws

WBIR

"When my granddaughter inflated it this tool 24 seconds to inflate and these take about 10 seconds to inflate with a straw,"she said. "It's been really exhilarating and joyful but at the same time we're working really, long hard hours and so is Piper and and my 11-year-old granddaughter has been working a lot of hours too."

Emma Glandon helps her grandmother with her balloon business

Dianna Glandon

She ships them all over the country and makes local deliveries.

Fifteen percent of proceeds go to Emerald Youth Foundation.

Above the Rest Balloon and Event Design

Dianna Glandon

"I'm grateful for how many opportunities are showing and more than anything I am grateful for the people who have been sending me messages and saying how thankful they are for the balloons we put on the street as well as the balloons we are putting in their yards."

Smaller balloon arrangements are good for mailboxes and porches and yards

Dianna Glandon

Dianna Glandon is confident those large scale events will come back. And she'll continue to make those balloons from the heart. They are spirit lifters for the community.

RELATED: Knoxville woman sets up big balloon displays to spread hope