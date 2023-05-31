Black bear sightings are up across East Tennessee

Appalachian Bear Rescue says they are seeing more bear cubs in the Smokies than ever before.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The black bear population continues to grow in the Great Smoky Mountains. As it grows, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency reports an 18% increase in bear-related calls since 2021 and officials say Gatlinburg gets an additional 1,000 calls per year.

This time of year in East Tennessee, a black bear sighting is nothing out of the ordinary.

Appalachian Bear Rescue, a non-profit focusing on bear rehabilitation, is working with wildlife agencies to respond to more calls than ever before. Located in the heart of the bears' habitat is the Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend, Tennessee.

The Townsend-based black bear rescue group has been operating since 1996, educating people about bears and nursing injured cubs and yearlings back to health.

"A lot of us live in the mountains, so our backyards are where bears may turn up," said Dana Dodd, President of Appalachian Bear Rescue. "Right now, I just want to be the best bear rescue we can be, and give the bears we have the very best second chance, we can give them."

But it's part of what makes the Smokies so special. The region has the largest black bear population in the Eastern U.S. This time of the year proves to be the busiest for ABR workers.

Black bear mothers and cubs start to stretch their legs in search of food. State wildlife officers warn it's important to take precautions to not attract wildlife near residents' homes. That includes properly securing trash, grills and recycling left outside. People should also make sure that if they're enjoying the outdoors and come across a cub — they should make sure to keep their distance.

Bailey Daining is a curator on the front lines saving cubs in need. She said if anyone sees a cub that's been alone for 36 hours, it's time to call the TWRA. They can be reached at (423) 587-7037.

"You'll start to see what looks like orphaned cubs, but don't think they're orphaned. If you see one, please leave it alone, do not approach. It is very possible the mom has 'stashed them' and they'll come back for them later," Daining said. "Actually, last year, we didn't receive a cub of the year until late April, so we're starting to see them a little earlier this year."

ABR is thankful for the support it receives from the community. With support from the community, they are able to keep up with a growing number of emergency calls and are now better able to reach those animals thanks to a brand new Land Rover.

ABR won the SUV thanks to a fan vote during the national 2022 Land Rover Defender Series contest.

"It's very exhilarating," Daining said. "We definitely needed an upgrade so it was quite the blessing to receive this vehicle."

She said the Land Rover has already been put to use, giving an emaciated black bear cub its ride to safety. They said it's getting bears to care quicker than ever before. The bear's first stop when they rescue a bear is the University of Tennessee Veterinary Hospital to get a check-up.

"Usually the agency would pick up the bear and we would have to meet the agency to receive the bear. Not until recently were we actually allowed to go out and try to trap them ourselves," Daining said. "Once they have been seen they do go to our facilities they receive the care they need."

There are many ways to help the Appalachian Bear Rescue. Organization leaders say aside from donations -- time is the most valuable donation.