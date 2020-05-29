Blount Mansion National Historic Landmark celebrates Tennessee statehood anniversary

Public invited to free open house Saturday, May 30, from 10:00 to 2:00. Masks and social distancing required.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Blount Mansion will reopen Saturday for the first time since closing its doors to the public in mid-March.

The circa-1792 Blount Mansion was home to William Blount, territorial governor and a signer of the United States Constitution in addition to the original state constitution of Tennessee.

Saturday from 10:00 to 2:00, people may visit of the house and grounds to celebrate the 224th anniversary of Tennessee statehood. Tennessee gained admission to the Union as our nation's sixteenth state on June 1, 1796.

Participants will be required to wear masks and are requested to maintain social distance during their visit. Masks will be available for purchase at a nominal price. Individuals exhibiting symptoms of respiratory infections are asked to stay home. The Visitors Center will be closed during the event, and no public restrooms are available.

Blount Mansion will begin opening on a semi-regular basis next week.

The National Historic Landmark will open gradually, adding tours on days when volunteer docents are available to work. Some structures will remain closed to the public, with only the main house regularly open to visitors.