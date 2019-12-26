HARRIMAN, Tenn — Who are the Bowers Sweethearts?

Fifth grade student, Alyssa Branam, said, "We are a bunch of girls that go to Bowers Elementary School that dance together."

The team of 25 girls auditioned for the chance to represent their school.

"They want to wear the pink skirt and they want to wear the silver shoes. That's kind of their signature. They want to be a Sweetheart and have a sweet heart inside," Bowers Sweethearts Coach, Dawn Jenkins, said.

Pink skirts and silver sneakers are part of their signature uniform

It's more than sparkly pom poms and and big smiles and cute outfits. The Bowers Sweethearts learn important life lessons.

"When you are a veteran, which is what you say when you are in here two years, you really learn leadership," Alyssa said.

She and the other veteran fifth graders guide the new members.

"We also learn team work because if we did not have any kind of team work then this whole thing would not work at all," she said.

The dance team features fourth and fifth grade students

It works to build confidence.

Nakeyia Rich is the dancer who is front and center for the formations.

Nakeyia said, "Before I was iffy. I was ok. But now, since I've done it for a very long time, I know I'm really good now. Not saying I'm the best but I'm really good."

That positive attitude is priceless.

Their big smiles reflect the confidence they learn

But dance team participation is typically expensive with uniforms, travel, and camp.

The fourth and fifth grade students at Bowers Elementary enjoy a successful afterschool program without the cost.

"The girls do not have to buy anything. We just raise money and we take care of it all," Coach Jenkins said.

"T-shirts, costumes, we do it all so they do not have any costs out of pocket."

She is one of three coaches who donate their time. The communities of Harriman and Roane County support fundraisers. Sponsors play a big part.

Dawn Jenkins is one of three coaches who volunteer their time

Coach Jenkins is not only their choreographer but also their biggest cheerleader.

"Look what you've accomplished here. Look what you've accomplished."