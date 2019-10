KNOXVILLE, Tenn — You can support people with Down syndrome and enjoy a fun afternoon at World's Fair Park. The Knoxville Buddy Walk benefits the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee (DSAG)

Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, take the first step and donate or register. You can also just show up and cheer.

Knoxville Buddy Walk is Sunday, November 3, from 1:00 to 4:00 at World's Fair Park in downtown Knoxville.