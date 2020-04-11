'A Grainger County Christmas to Remember' is Saturday, November 7, at Rutledge Elementary School

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — When you hear the words Grainger County what do you immediately think of? Probably the Grainger County tomato festival. The coronavirus canceled the annual event this year which usually attracts thousands of people.

Angela Owens came up with an idea to bring people to the county to support local businesses.

She is a business owner herself: Creative Cuts Salon.

She organized Hometown Business of Grainger County to host the first 'A Grainger County Christmas to Remember.'

Visitors can check out only arts and crafts but also local service providers such as plumbers and electricians.

Many vendors have donated prizes and gift certificates for a prize drawing.

'A Grainger County Christmas to Remember'

Saturday November 7

Rutledge Elementary School

10:00 to 4:00