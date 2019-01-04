JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — A new career closet called "The Store" opened their doors in April on the campus of Carson-Newman University.

Filled with business attire, the goal is to equip students in need with clothing items they can wear to job interview, career fairs, school projects and presentations.

For men, there are business suits, jackets, ties, pants, dress shoes and button-ups.

For ladies, there are dresses, blouses, skirts, dress pants, heels and jewelry.

Students with a Carson-Newman University ID card will be able to set up an appointment and come choose clothing for free.

WBIR

"The Store" is operated by the Student Success Center and opened after faculty saw an increasing need of students that were unable to afford professional attire.

The idea has grown into a reality after hours of organization and preparation. Organizers point to their focus verse, "But if we have food and clothing, we will be content with these." - 1 Timothy 6:8

With a class of students set to graduate in May, organizers hope they can take advantage of what the store has to offer to prepare them for job interviews.

Retired faculty will volunteer and work at "The Store". The career closet is just Phase 1. In the fall, the university will partner within the community to give students access to non-perishable food items in a pantry.

Right now, "The Store" is housed in the Baker Building.

If you're interested in donating you can:

Download a brochure about THE STORE

Make a gift donation to THE STORE

Drop-off Hours: