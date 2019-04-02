KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Central Street in North Knoxville is teeming with life. The new hot spot near downtown Knoxville has grown over the last decade, and local business owners know exactly why.

You won't find many chain restaurants or businesses in the Downtown North area, which is what makes it so unique and attractive to locals.

The Central Street area has been on the City of Knoxville's revamping radar for the past decade, and people have been flocking to the area to offer their own craft services.

So the 10News Today team decided to take a closer look at what's led to the revitalization of the area and the businesses behind it. We'll be covering the nightlife, beer scene and infrastructure of the area all week long from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8 to understand what's made it such a fun and exciting place for businesses and patrons to be. Check it out.

Just what exactly has led to Central Street's change? Well, the majority of the businesses in the Central Street area are ones that are unique to Knoxville and have their own flair, which business owners and the City of Knoxville agree is a big reason why Central Street has been booming over the last ten years.

"These spaces are cool, and they're authentic, and they really set the tone for a great business."

Mike Witcher

Business on Central Street is booming, and a big part of that business? Beer.

The area is becoming a hot spot for beer drinkers. There are not only breweries popping up, but tap rooms, too, to kick back and enjoy a drink. And they're all within walking distance of each other!

