Chalkfest is Saturday at The Island in Pigeon Forge

The family-friendly event may inspire a young artist in your family

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn — Professional and aspiring chalk artists will gather at The Island in Pigeon Forge to adorn its concrete with colorful masterpieces made entirely with chalk during the annual Chalkfest.

The event is Saturday, September 26.

Artists will begin at 8:00 that morning and the public is invited to drop by to watch.

Credit: Janet Tombros
Janet Tombros with an example of a chalk drawing she made

Matt Lyscas with The Island said the theme this year is travel.

"Pigeon Forge is hugely affected by everything going on as far as travel goes so we felt this would be a poignant theme for the event this year and I am very excited to see what people come up with," he said."

Credit: WBIR
Matt Lyscas says Janet Tombros is one of about 50 artists competing this weekend

Four professional chalk artists will judge the finished art work based on creativity, composition, adherence to theme, and use of the medium.

Credit: WBIR
A friendly Zoom call to talk about Chalkfest

    

