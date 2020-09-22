The family-friendly event may inspire a young artist in your family

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn — Professional and aspiring chalk artists will gather at The Island in Pigeon Forge to adorn its concrete with colorful masterpieces made entirely with chalk during the annual Chalkfest.

The event is Saturday, September 26.

Artists will begin at 8:00 that morning and the public is invited to drop by to watch.

Matt Lyscas with The Island said the theme this year is travel.

"Pigeon Forge is hugely affected by everything going on as far as travel goes so we felt this would be a poignant theme for the event this year and I am very excited to see what people come up with," he said."