OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Emory Valley Center has been serving children and adults with disabilities in East Tennessee for 65 years.

The nonprofit in Oak Ridge improves the quality of life for those individuals by promoting independence, dignity and respect.

That support helps them hold down jobs in the community and pursue personal interests.

In fact, Emory Valley Center is on the forefront in the state of Tennessee with providing adults with disabilities a variety of technology in support of their wishes to live more independently.