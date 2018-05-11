Johnson City — A few months after the finale of America's Got Talent, comedian Samuel Comroe is busier than he could have ever imagined.

"It's been insane. It's been a blessing. A year ago, I was performing for one dude in a college cafeteria eating a pepperoni pizza. 20 minutes into my hour show, he decided to get up and go to the bathroom. So, for 40 minutes, I performed for a pepperoni pizza. Now, I'm on tour, and I'm booked out through July. There are sold out shows, and people are coming just to see me. It's been a dream come true," Comroe said.

MORE: America's Got Talent to hold auditions in Knoxville in November

WBIR caught up with the comedian while he was on the campus of East Tennessee State University for a performance.

Comroe said the hardest aspect of touring is being away from his 10-month-old daughter.

"I miss her. I don't get to see her much. I'm more of a stepdad right now. We Facetime. She calls me, 'Sam.' It's cute," Comroe laughed. "No, really she's my everything. My wife is my everything. To be able to provide for them now by doing what I love to do is a blessing."

Comroe's goal to one day use comedy to provide for his family started when he first stepped on stage in high school.

"I started when I was 17. I was an introvert. I have Tourettes, so I got picked on a lot. I kind of kept to myself, but I come from a big family. I was silly within my family and close circle of friends," Comroe said. "I asked my principal if I could perform in the auditorium. I got on stage and did a 20-minute show with material I did not write. My dad wrote it, and then later I found out it was Rodney Dangerfield's material, but it worked out. I do my own material now. I do my own jokes, people."

Comroe often talks about his disability during routines, and it's turned him into more than a comedian. He's a role model.

LINK: Want to be a star? America's Got Talent is coming to Knoxville!

© 2018 WBIR