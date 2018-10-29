October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month but some companies recognize the value of hiring people with disabilities all year.

ZYP Coatings in Oak Ridge develops and manufactures hundreds of specialty coatings used around the world in the aluminum and glass industries.

Joseph started working there a few months ago. He was hired for a position that had seen a lot of turnover.

"It kind of involves a repetitive task in making these boxes behind me," ZYP Coatings Vice President Justin Holcombe said.

He thought the job may appeal to someone with a disability so he contacted Emory Valley Center.

The non-profit is committed to integrated employment, connecting people with disabilities to jobs in the community.

"Going out and meeting with the employers and kind of knowing the individuals so I can find that right match," Emory Valley Center Workforce Development Director Daisy Mullins said.

She came up with the right match: Joseph.

Justin said, "They were great to work with. They sent people out here to help us with training and to place the person and it was a great success with Joseph."

Joseph started assembling boxes then added wrapping pallets and working the pumping station to his duties. And then he got certified to drive a forklift.

"All of that was because he wanted to learn it. And our staff I credit our production manager and staff with helping him and being patient with him and through that process he has gained a lot of skills he did not have coming in. He's done great," Justin said.

Joseph said, "When I first came here and they offered me, hey do you want to know how to forklift, it was kind of intimidating. But at the same time after being here for a few months and stuff like that you know what I'm ready to take it on."

ZYP Coatings took on a new employee with a positive attitude.

"He really loves the job and is happy doing it. Which in any employment setting is hard to find. It's great to find somebody who is inspired every day to work," Justin said.

"It's been a journey. It's been an amazing journey with the guys. Everybody has been supportive here. It's a small little family. It's a second family for me. It's like a home away from home," Joseph said. "I'm really glad they gave me the opportunity and the chance to grow in the company and I can definitely see myself here for many years."

Joseph said he can see himself moving to a front office job and says he would like to retire at ZYP Coatings.

Meanwhile, working a forklift is a great fit.

