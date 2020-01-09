Bidding on original sculptures continues online through September 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — You can beautify your home garden with a dogwood blossom original piece of art.

The UT Gardens is hosting an online auction of about 40 dogwood sculptures as part of the Art in the Gardens project.

They call it Dazzling Dogwoods: A Garden Art Exhibit.

Local amateur and professional artists donated their time and talent to artistically interpret this year's theme with a fun and creative design.

Each artist was provided with a marine grade plywood dogwood flower silhouette to embellish using media of their choice.

The weather resistant dogwood sculptures are being sold during an online auction with all proceeds benefiting the UT Gardens.

The project promotes community participation and fosters artist collaboration as well as raises awareness and support for the Gardens.

All pieces are on display in the UT Gardens during daylight hours and may be viewed online.