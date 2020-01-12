Deadline for Senior Angel Tree is Friday, December 4

Some seniors in our community won't have a Christmas without the Senior Angel Tree program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — From CAC Office on Aging regarding the 2020 Senior Angel Tree Program

Each of our seniors are nominated based on their dire need determined by their program or case manager. Many fall into one or more of the following life circumstances:

• homeless or recently moved into stable housing,

• a victim of a crime,

• had to return to work in order to support themselves,

• the primary caregiver for an adult or child, have no community support,

• have recently suffered a loss,

• are frail, homebound,

• experiencing a recent and serious decline in their health.

The Senior Angel Tree program serves 80 seniors.

Here's how to participate:

• Shop for a senior's wish list in-person or shop online

• Fill out the Santa Shopper Form and let us know how you would prefer to participate at https://bit.ly/seniorangeltree or contact sam.pohlot@knoxseniors.org

• Receive a senior's wish list

• Shop online and mail in presents or shop in-person and deliver presents to:

CAC Office on Aging

Senior Angel Tree

2247 Western Avenue

Knoxville TN 37921

• Mail a check or gift card to:

CAC Office on Aging

Senior Angel Tree

PO Box 51650

Knoxville, TN 37950