KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Scruffy City is getting ready for Spring. This week, The Dogwood Arts Trails and Open Gardens are opening.

Marked by pink arrows on the streets, twelve Dogwood Trails are spread throughout the city in neighborhoods to promote and celebrate beauty in the region.

“The trails were founded in 1955,” spokesperson Shannon Herron said. “Decades later those same trails still flourish today.”

People from all over the country come to visit East Tennessee’s blooming Dogwood Trees and other blossoming foliage along the trails.

“Thankfully the cold snap we’re experiencing this year isn’t affecting many of our Dogwood Trees,” said Sequoyah Hill’s Community Liaison Vicki Baumgartner. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen this many buds on our Dogwoods.”

This year, the nearly 8-mile-long Farragut Trail is the Featured Trail of the Dogwood Arts & Gardens Program.

The official season begins Thursday, April 4 at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony at on the trail in Farragut.

Farragut Mayor Ron Williams and Knoxville City Mayor Madeline Rogero are expected to attend the ceremony.

Also, Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk returns to Downtown Knoxville on Saturday, April 6. More than 150 artists will turn sidewalks into canvases in Market Square and Krutch Park.