LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — There's a bit of a "baby boom" going on in Loudon County.

Loudon County Sheriff's Office deputies Brandon Dishner and Cole Rogers were caught in the act proudly showing off their baby bundles of joy this week.

The agency shared a photo of Deputy Disher his daughter Hadley and Deputy Rogers is with his daughter Cennedy. Yes, Hadley is in blue but that's because she's wearing a "back the blue" onesie, duh.

They are proud new fathers and 10News would like to congratulate them.