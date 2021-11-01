East TN woman becomes American Red Cross volunteer after childhood home burns down

"The house was a total loss," Fisher said. "I mean you really don't know how traumatic that is until you're literally watching your life go up in smoke."

TENNESSEE, USA — A house fire can be devastating for families and communities.

For many, they're forced to start over, after losing everything in the flames.

That's what happened to Jessica Fisher, her twin brothers, and their grandmother.

She was 16 years old when their home went up in flames.

"The house was a total loss," Fisher said. "I mean you really don't know how traumatic that is until you're literally watching your life go up in smoke."

Everyone made it out of the house, but they lost everything.

As crews were putting out the fire, Jessica said three volunteers from the Red Cross came to the scene.

"The lady sat next to me and I was in shock, I was numb. She put this blanket around me. I was cold, my feet were blue, but she looked at me and said, 'I know it doesn't seem like it right now, but it will be okay. Tomorrow is a new day, and it's one step forward,' Fisher said. "She said 'I'm going to sit with you until you can stand up and we'll take that step together.'"

Their comfort and support made a lasting impact on Jessica.

She called it a turning point in her life.

Now 17 years later, Jessica is now a regular volunteer for the American Red Cross.