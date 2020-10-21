National Disability Employment Awareness Month emphasizes the essential role that people with disabilities play in America's economic success

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The theme of this year's National Disability Employment Awareness Month is "Increasing Access and Opportunity."

It emphasizes the essential role that people with disabilities play in America's economic success.

E.J. Ford used to work in the bedding department at Volunteer Blind Industries in Morristown. Then, in March, his boss mentioned an opening on the helmet cover line.

"They were kind of looking for someone to be an assistant supervisor and I was like, well, let me try. I don't know if I'll be good enough for it or not. And I applied and here I am," he said.

E.J. is an exception. About 70% of adults who are blind do not have a full-time job. Many of those who do work are employed below their skill level.

Owen Neil at Volunteer Blind Industries has a message for companies.

"People who are blind and disabled, we bring value to the workplace," he said.

Through a program called Ability One, VBI hires blind and disabled people to fulfill contracts with the government. They make notepads, parachutes, helmet covers, and during the pandemic, safety kits and masks.

"Years ago when the Ability One first came around blind people were only allowed to make mops and brooms for the government. Now, we can do all kinds of things. With technology we use computers and screen readers and we can work in call centers. We could go to college. We can become professors," Owen said.

E.J. is enjoying his new role.

"I've had to do more on a computer than I ever had,"he said.

He also does hands-on work with a Velcro cutter and double checks the work of inspectors.

"So I'm kind of a floater, a little bit of everything."

He never expected to have this opportunity.

"The companies prior to VBI they didn't let a lot of blind people do a lot of the assistant supervisors, HR, shipping or anything like that. So, I've just never really thought about even pursuing something like that. I got here, I heard about it," he said.

National Disability Employment Awareness Month encourages employers to hire people like E.J. Ford.

"We have to educate employers, number one, that people who are blind or disabled have value. That they come prepared with skills and training, that they have a higher retention rate than non-disabled employees," Owen said. "We are looking for a hand up not a hand out."

The Americans with Disabilities Act became law 30 years ago.