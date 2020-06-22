Pat Goan is committed to regular workouts with a fitness specialist

ALCOA, Tenn. — About 10 years ago Pat Goan fell off a ladder. She injured herself and walked with a cane.

Then she contacted Blount Memorial Wellness Center at Springbrook and began a decade of regular workouts.

"I really feel like working out here after my injury was one of the reasons I made such a good recovery," she said.

From the beginning she worked with a fitness specialist. She connected with Rebecca McGheen about five years ago.

Then four years ago, Pat was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.

"It was really heartbreaking," Rebecca said.

It's spread to her bone, hip and spine. But cancer isn't keeping her away from working out.

"It's activity I enjoy. It's socialization I enjoy. It physically does a tremendous amount for me both as a result of my leg injury and a result of my ongoing cancer," she said.

That attitude inspires Rebecca.

"Pat is one of my greatest sources of encouragement. To not only me but to everyone who would meet her and I am so grateful that I have the opportunity to work with her," she said.

She varies the workouts for Pat but the fitness goals remain constant: endurance, strength up and flexibility.

"Working out with Rebecca, she motivates me number one, and if I say something is bothering me or whatever she'll says well let's work on this. She has an exercise or something I can do that makes it better," Pat said.

Pat says the cancer she has is not curable but it is treatable. This makes a difference.

"I feel like I've tolerated the meds, I've responded well. I think emotionally it's been a huge thing for me," she said.

Even her doctor seems impressed.