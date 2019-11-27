KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fantasy of Trees Mistletoe Mountain Christmas at the Knoxville Convention Center benefits East Tennessee Children's Hospital. Over the years, the event has raised more than $8.5 million to provide medical equipment.

Fantasy of Trees

Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday 9:00 a.m to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday noon to 6:00 p.m.

Tickets:

Adults: $8.00

Children 4 to 12: $4.00

Children 3 and under: Free

Of course, the Fantasy of Trees twinkles with decorated Christmas trees. When you buy a donated tree the purchase price benefits ETCH.

Seth Linkous with Children's Hospital chatted with Beth and Russell about the new technology Fantasy of Trees supports.

Every year at Fantasy of Trees the Babes in Toyland Parade winds through the displays and features a Grand Marshal. This year it is 4-year-old Jaxson Cope.

All the money raised at Fantasy of Trees supports new equipment to help children in critical ways.

Enjoy entertainment on the big stage all weekend. One of the dance schools performing has ties to the very first Fantasy of Trees.

A big draw for the family-friendly events is the Children's Area. Shannon Smith checked it out.

The Village of Gingerbread Houses at Fantasy of Trees is a delight to see and also a fundraiser for Children's Hospital. Students design the houses and build them from scratch.

You'll notice the beautiful wedding chapel at Fantasy of Trees. The designers told Russell and Beth how they created it.

The Vendor Village Market Place features souvenirs, sweets, jewelry, holiday center pieces and more.

Ho Ho Ho! Whisper your gift list to Santa and snap a picture.

