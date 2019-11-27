KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Village of Gingerbread Houses at Fantasy of Trees is a delight to see and also a fundraiser for Children's Hospital.

Students design the houses and build them from scratch.

Farragut High School is a long time source for the creative houses. They spend two weeks on the project. The students build paper houses as a blueprint then bake gingerbread and add decorations.

The quality and intricacy of the gingerbread houses seems to improve every year.

Farragut High School teacher Lynsey Flatford orders pre-shaped gelatin online

With the guidance of Farragut High School teacher Lynsey Flatford, they have learned how to make a fancy feature: windows.

Shhh, don't tell anyone, but-pre-formed gelatin sheets are the secret.

A pizza cutter is safer than a knife and cuts a sharp line

A paper pattern, cookie cutter and a pizza cutter shape the windows. Icing acts as glue for the transparent gelatin window pane.

Add some candy decorations for a beautiful gingerbread window.

Ta dum! It's a transparent gingerbread house window

