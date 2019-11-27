KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Village of Gingerbread Houses at Fantasy of Trees is a delight to see and also a fundraiser for Children's Hospital.
Students design the houses and build them from scratch.
Farragut High School is a long time source for the creative houses. They spend two weeks on the project. The students build paper houses as a blueprint then bake gingerbread and add decorations.
The quality and intricacy of the gingerbread houses seems to improve every year.
With the guidance of Farragut High School teacher Lynsey Flatford, they have learned how to make a fancy feature: windows.
Shhh, don't tell anyone, but-pre-formed gelatin sheets are the secret.
A paper pattern, cookie cutter and a pizza cutter shape the windows. Icing acts as glue for the transparent gelatin window pane.
Add some candy decorations for a beautiful gingerbread window.
RELATED: Gingerbread cookies with royal icing
RELATED: Amazing gingerbread houses on display in Asheville
RELATED: Gingerbread Village