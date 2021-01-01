'Rainbow baby' arrives 6 seconds after midnight

Gia Elise Barcus-Gray was one of the first babies born during the early morning hours of 2021 in Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — One of the first, if not the first, baby born in the new year in Colorado is a "rainbow baby" who arrived at just six seconds after midnight on Jan. 1.

Gia Elise Barcus-Gray weighs three pounds, 10 ounces, according to Swedish Medical Center.

She was born to parents Michael and Aaron Barcus-Gray.

"She is our miracle rainbow baby and we could not be happier," said mom Michael.

A rainbow baby is a name coined for a healthy baby born after losing a baby due to miscarriage or other causes.

UCHealth reported that the first baby born across its hospital system arrived at 12:46 a.m. at the UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

Cambree Lynn Weitzel is the daughter of Amanda and Tyler Weitzel of Eaton. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 6.5 ounces, and measured 20 inches. She has an older brother who is 16 months old, according to the Fort Collins Coloradoan.

The hospital system will present the family with a basket filled with a selection of baby goodies from The Marketplace, which is the hospital’s gift shop.

It will include a memory book, baby bathing supplies, a story book with a snuggly little lamb, a mommy jewelry dish, piggy bank, wall art and the “Love Lottery” storybook.

They'll also get a giant stuffed teddy bear from McWhinney's multifamily communities.

In 2020, there were 1,251 babies born at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

The first baby of the new year arrived at the University of Colorado Hospital at 3:05 a.m. It was a baby boy, but no other details have been shared yet.

The first baby at Lutheran Medical Center, which is part of SCL Health, arrived at 12:10 a.m. Margaret Johnson weighed in at 6 pounds 11 ounces and has six older siblings.

She's pictured below with her parents Erica and Greg Johnson.

Centura Health reported that the first baby born in 2021 in its hospital system arrived at 12:18 a.m. at Castle Rock Adventist Health.

The baby girl weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was just over 21 inches long. She's the third child for the family.