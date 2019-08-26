PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Lighting the Way Outreach in Pigeon Forge changed locations in August but did not change its mission: feeding the hungry and clothing those in need.

The new location includes FM Christian Music J98.3, a food pantry and thrift store.

Lighting the Way Outreach has a new location at 173 E. Wears Valley Road in Pigeon Forge

WBIR

The space at 173 E. Wears Valley Road is near The Island in the heart of Pigeon Forge.

Bill "Pastor Bill" Haley runs the ministry and said many workers in the tourist area can't afford food and clothes and rent.

"If you are hungry then we will feed you," he said.

Bill Haley is known as Pastor Bill

WBIR

The ministry takes donations to sell in its thrift store. That income supports the food pantry.

Lighting the Way Outreach will also give away donated clothes to those who need them.

The new location for Lighting the Way Outreach provides more space for the thrift store and food pantry

WBIR

If you live close to Pigeon Forge you can also listen to their Christian radio station - J98.3.