PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Lighting the Way Outreach in Pigeon Forge changed locations in August but did not change its mission: feeding the hungry and clothing those in need.
The new location includes FM Christian Music J98.3, a food pantry and thrift store.
The space at 173 E. Wears Valley Road is near The Island in the heart of Pigeon Forge.
Bill "Pastor Bill" Haley runs the ministry and said many workers in the tourist area can't afford food and clothes and rent.
"If you are hungry then we will feed you," he said.
The ministry takes donations to sell in its thrift store. That income supports the food pantry.
Lighting the Way Outreach will also give away donated clothes to those who need them.
If you live close to Pigeon Forge you can also listen to their Christian radio station - J98.3.