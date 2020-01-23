KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The goal of The Change Center is to offer a safe place for young people to have fun. And what's more fun than roller skating? The venue opened just over a year ago and is expanding its reach. 

All Souls Church, Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church and Overcoming Believers Church, are partnering to sponsor a series of free youth skate nights on the fourth Sunday of every month beginning January 26, 2020.

The church-sponsored signature skate nights are free and open to middle and high school students and will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 on the fourth Sunday of every month. In addition, the café, gift shop and arcade will be open.

Change Center 2018 exterior
Change Center 2018 exterior
Gabrielle Hays

Regular skating rink rates are $5 a day per person per visit. 

The Change Center Skating Rink Hours:

Tuesday: 6-9 pm  Special $2 Tuesday

Wednesday: Closed to Skating 6-10 pm Inline Hockey Night

Thursday:  Closed to Skating 6-10 pm Basketball Night

Friday: 6-10 pm

Saturday: 3 -10 pm

Sunday: 4-7 pm 

Knoxville's Change Center has plenty of fun to offer kids this summer
Knoxville's Change Center has plenty of fun to offer kids this summer
WBIR

In addition to the skating rink, The Change Center features a climbing wall, cafe, gift shop, arcade, entertainment and meeting areas. 

RELATED: Knoxville Change Center calling young people with 'Big Ideas' for new council

RELATED: Community conversation tackles poverty and access in Knox County