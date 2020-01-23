KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The goal of The Change Center is to offer a safe place for young people to have fun. And what's more fun than roller skating? The venue opened just over a year ago and is expanding its reach.

All Souls Church, Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church and Overcoming Believers Church, are partnering to sponsor a series of free youth skate nights on the fourth Sunday of every month beginning January 26, 2020.

The church-sponsored signature skate nights are free and open to middle and high school students and will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 on the fourth Sunday of every month. In addition, the café, gift shop and arcade will be open.

Regular skating rink rates are $5 a day per person per visit.

The Change Center Skating Rink Hours:

Tuesday: 6-9 pm Special $2 Tuesday

Wednesday: Closed to Skating 6-10 pm Inline Hockey Night

Thursday: Closed to Skating 6-10 pm Basketball Night

Friday: 6-10 pm

Saturday: 3 -10 pm

Sunday: 4-7 pm

In addition to the skating rink, The Change Center features a climbing wall, cafe, gift shop, arcade, entertainment and meeting areas.

