KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Celebrate Maple Hall's 3rd Bowliversary with free shoe rentals and one-hour of free bowling Thursday, June 27.

Lanes will be served on a first come, first served basis throughout the evening. The celebration kicks off at 4:00 and continues until closing time at midnight.

Maple Hall will honor happy hour prices all night.

Non-bowlers can also enjoy the Boliversary. A comedy show upstairs starts at 8:00 for people 21 and up.

Grab a picture at the photo booth between 5:00 and 8:00.

Stop by for a chance to win door prizes.