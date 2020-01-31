KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knox County Public Library is not just a place to read.

You can find fun and educational programs at various branches every day. Take advantage of Baby Bookworms, movies and even Senior Fitness.

You can check out the complete calendar online.

For example, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra Quartet Storytime wrapped up its library series in Knox County Thursday afternoon with a performance at the Cedar Bluff Branch.

It is the eleventh event at a Knox County library since the school year began.

These musicians shared their talents with the children:

Rachel Loseke, violin

Kyle Venlet, violin

Bill Pierce, viola

Ted Kartal, cello

Here is the remaining schedule:

Thursday, February 6, at 10:30 at the Blaine Public Library.

Friday, March 6, at 10:30 at the Caryville Public Library.

Tuesday, March 10, at 11:00 at the Huntsville Public Library.

Friday, March 13, at 11:00 at the Kodak Public Library.

Wednesday, April 1, at 10:45 at the Kingston Public Library

Friday, April 3 , 10:00 at the Church Hill Public Library.

Thursday, April 23, at 1:00 at Unicoi County Public Library.

The Knox County Public Library also promotes a free reading challenge called Read City USA. It encourages children and adults to read and log their minutes. The community-wide goal is 500,000 hours in 2020.

