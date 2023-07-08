How apps can help you score free items

From rewards to giveaways, we found a host of free options for you to take advantage of.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — They say nothing in life is free—but we disagree. We found free options out there just about anyone can get in on.

Store reward programs are another opportunity to get free things. DSW, Sephora, Starbucks and REI have rewards programs through their app or website where you can earn free offers and rewards dollars can be spent like cash.

Retailers like Kohls and Old Navy give away bucks when you spend a certain amount and those rewards spend like cash.

The Dicks Sporting Goods app allows you to sync your fitness watch and earn points for every 10,000 steps taken. A viewer said she used the points she earned just by walking and received a $40 water bottle for free.

Restaurant apps will often times give you free rewards on your birthday or on special occasions.

Don't forget about your library card! Many libraries will let you check out audiobooks, ebooks and allow movie rentals for free.