Two men who work at the University of Tennessee have built a career together and a lifelong friendship.

It's taken them from the School for the Blind in Nashville to UT in Knoxville. They've taken turns inspiring one another along the way.

"I weigh my dough to 19 ounces," Willie Arnold said as he demonstrated his technique at the Vol Dining location at Stokely Hall on the University of Tennessee campus.

"I worked at Pizza Hut for 15 years before I came over here to UT," he said.

His friend and co-worker at Vol Dining, James Hawkins, said, "I knew Willie could do dough because he worked at Pizza Hut before. And Aramark was looking for somebody to work and I told them about Willie and Willie came and applied and he's been working here at least 10 years," he said.

Willie likes the people and the job at which he excels.

"They get the managers together to watch Willie work to see that a blind man is doing a job that sighted people don't do correct themselves," James said.

They met at the School for the Blind in Nashville and have been friends since third grade.

Willie left for Knoxville first and found work.

"I tried to inspire him to try to work and do something," Willie said. "He was very scared and very shy."

James said, "Being legally blind myself I was scared of the word no, that I wouldn't be able to achieve it. And Willie said, look, I've been doing Pizza Hut for 15 years. What's your excuse?"

James did not have one. With Willie's encouragement, he moved to Knoxville and made a life for himself.

They work together at Vol dining, Willie focused on food prep and James focused on keeping it clean.

"You don't want nobody looking at you and saying oh here comes the blind guy we have to make exceptions for him or her. We want the company to understand we're here to do our jobs the best we can," James said.

They are thankful for steady work.

"We both play. Willie plays drums and I play keyboard. And we would want to be musicians but we have to keep a real job because music doesn't pay the bills," James said.

