LEBANON, Tennessee — Friends and family gathered over the weekend to honor a man who drove a bus for Wilson County Schools for nearly 50 years.

David Wright passed away last week and his funeral was held on Sunday at Lebanon High School.

His children said many students were impacted by his life.

“He was a true Lebanon legend in all sense of the word,” said Calvin Wright, David Wright’s son. “You know we have Cracker Barrel here. That’s a staple, but so was my dad.”

Wilson County Schools honored Wright at a school board meeting two weeks before his passing. The district named the transportation department after him.

"Thankfully, Mr. Wright was able to attend and receive that well-deserved recognition," Wilson County Schools said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Wright would have turned 77 later this month.