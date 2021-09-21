Gatlinburg celebrates the All-American classic burger for an entire week

During GatlinBURGER week, you can try out a specialty burger for $8 at 16 participating restaurants. Now, it's up to you to vote who has the best burger!

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Gatlinburg has got the line on a great hamburger. That’s why it is dedicating an entire week to the all-American creation.

It's best known as GatlinBURGER week. This is Gatlinburg's 2nd year dedicating a whole week to burgers.

From Sept. 19 through Sept. 25, burger lovers can find a gourmet burger at 16 different Gatlinburg restaurants for just $8.

Passports are available for participants to have stamped and turned in for a chance to win prizes.

The restaurants will offer a specialty hamburger during the week for only $8 hoping to earn the title of GatlinBURGER Burgermeister.

Burger Week participants will choose the winner by voting for their favorite burger on social media. Passports will be available at participating restaurants and online.

The specialty burgers present new twists on favorite foods including Mexican, breakfast and French foods.

Gatlinburg public relations manager Marci Claude said it's important to be patient and make sure to tip.

"We suggest a minimum 20% tip since these burgers are half the cost of what they usually would be," Claude said.

Claude said you can share your burger eating adventures on social media and use the #GatlinBURGER for a chance to win free items.