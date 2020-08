Bring a yoga mat and prepare to exercise your smile muscles

NORRIS, Tenn. — Goat Yoga

Saturday morning August 15 at 8:00

Join Emily Pace from Yoga865 and the baby goats of the Museum of Appalachia for a goat yoga class.

Bring your yoga mat, a water bottle, and be ready for a fun and unusual experience.

The class size is limited, so reserve your spot early.

The class will be held outside with social distancing measures in place.