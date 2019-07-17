KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students head back to class in a few weeks, but the rising cost of getting kids ready for class can be challenging for families.

Starting this week, however, you have a chance to go back-to-school shopping at a discounted rate.

Goodwill Industries- Knoxville is hosting their annual Back-To-School Sale starting July 19. It will go through July 21.

Kids and Juniors clothes will be reduced by 25% at all 28 retails stores operated by Goodwill Industries- Knoxville.

“Kids can define their own style by making looks their own and find great bargains,” Karen Conley, VP of Stakeholder Engagement, said. “Affordable prices exist throughout the year, but this Back-To-School Sale means even more savings for more people.”

All items sold in Goodwill stores support Goodwill's job placement and training. The funds raised also support services like career counseling, core and technical skills for customer service-related positions, and résumé and interview skills.

Click here to find the nearest Goodwill store to you.