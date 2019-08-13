LANCASTER, S.C. — Grace Clyburn and her 14th great-grandchild, Baker Gunn, just celebrated their birthday's on August 8.

Mrs. Grace just turned 101 and her great-grandson Baker turned 1.

According to WIS News, Mrs. Grace has a big family -- with 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren including one little lady named Grace in her honor, and 1 great-great-grandchild. 21 grands in all.

"She's a gem and full of sass," great-granddaughter Grace Catoe told WIS. "We are all so proud. She is like I said 100, she can't tell a funny memory without laughing the whole way through! she's sharp as a whip and she ran our local "Dodds" until they closed their doors. Everyone knows Ms. Grace from the dime store."

On August 8, 2019, on their 101st and 1st birthdays, Mrs. Grace and Baker were able to chat via Facetime.

"Baker has learned to walk so he had a hard time sitting still," Baker's mom told NBC Charlotte.

