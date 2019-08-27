KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A wheelie fun family from West Knoxville is united in unicycling.

Well, not the entire family. Six of the children in the Rivera family unicycle. That's more than half of the brothers and sisters.

"We're the family with 11 kids, the big van in the driveway, and unicycles in case you missed all that other stuff," Kimberly Rivera said.

Members of the Rivera family make a star in a cul-de-sac near their house in West Knoxville

WBIR

A couple of years ago, Kimberly and Mark Rivera's oldest son, Matthew, asked for a unicycle for his birthday.

"And he loved it. All the younger kids all requested unicycles for their birthdays so we have a bunch of unicyclists now. It's really a lot of fun," she said.

Here's a list of the Rivera children with the unicyclists in bold:

Amber (22)

Kaitlin (21)

Matthew (20)

Alyssa (19)

Carter (17)

Sadie (16)

Savannah (14)

Colby (13)

Nicholas (11)

Bella (9)

Valor (7)

Valor and Bella Rivera ride bicycles

WBIR

The youngest siblings, 9-year-old Bella and 7-year-old Valor, stick to two-wheelers for now.

"They have been requesting unicycles for Christmas and birthdays and I think eventually join the unicycling group," she said.

Her 7-year-old son, Valor, said, "I watch Matthew and Carter do it and they make it look easy but sometimes I am really scared to do it."

Carter Rivera demonstrates how to ride a tall unicycle

WBIR

Carter, 17, does make it look easy but the rest of them are talented, too.

Riding any kind of unicycle requires balance, strength, and a certain amount of coordination.

Savannah Rivera rides a unicycle

WBIR

"The steering, you do it more with your upper body just not your hands and pedaling you have to keep pedaling on this, you can't stop," Savannah Rivera, 14, said.

Who wants to stop?

The brothers and sisters can make patterns together and perform stunts and tricks on their own.

The Rivera family unicycles so they are never 'two tired' to have fun.

One-wheel wonders on the road on their unicycles

WBIR