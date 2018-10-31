You can see our costumes are inspired by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, also known as Kane.

Check out candy the lion and the cat lady

Terry Landell with Knoxville Wrestling Promotions shares his insights

Todd Howell refs a match in the ring

Kids show off some of their easy and not-so-easy-to-make costumes.

Kane and the Hulk face off in a muscle competition

Some words of caution for trick-or-treaters

These costumes are incredible

Hot dog! These are fun costumes.

Old North Knoxville neighborhood hosts hundreds of trick-or-treaters

Wrestling on wheels

Nice hair and a nice cat!

Thanks and have a Happy Halloween!

© 2018 WBIR