KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hardin Valley Middle School students and teachers wore the color associated with breast cancer to promote awareness. The students also sold 500 pink wrist bands to support Susan G. Komen East Tennessee.

Schools can participate in Pink Outs through sports events, with grade level pink competitions, and poster contests. These events create awareness and encourage healthy lifestyles all while honoring survivors and remembering those who have been lost to the fight.

Some Pink Outs even fundraise on behalf of Susan G. Komen East Tennessee. These events mostly take place in October, but also happen year round.

