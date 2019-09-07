KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On June 28, Lisa Daniels' said her world came crashing down. Her 9-year-old daughter Emma was diagnosed with leukemia.

Emma will start fourth grade this fall, her mother said. She loves watching television, playing with her stuffed animals and having fun with her cat: John Cena.

Nine-year-old Emma Daniels smiles in her hospital bed.

Lisa Daniels

But since her cancer diagnosis, Emma and her family have been at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital where Emma is receiving treatment.

On Monday, Lisa needed fresh air and took her older daughter Hannah for a walk around the hospital. As they walked by Walgreens, Lisa said she spotted one of her idols.

"Peyton [Manning] passed by and I just waved at him and he stopped," Lisa said. "He rolled his window down and just asked me how I was doing."

Lisa told him about her daughter's cancer diagnosis, that they shared nearby hometowns and how the Daniels had even named a son "Peyton" after the NFL star.

From left: Emma, Peyton and Hannah Daniels pose for a picture.

Lisa Daniels

"He told us that he would keep praying for us and he hoped everything got better," Lisa said. "It goes to show that it doesn't matter who you are, as long as you can still be kind to people."

Lisa said those words are sticking with her as they continue to support their little girl.

"She's very outgoing and smart and friendly and the bravest little girl that I've ever met," Lisa said. "We're just wanting prayers for Emma. That’s all that we ask for is prayers for that she can get better."