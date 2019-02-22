KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A crisp, warm fire or space heater can take the chill off, but you can’t carry your fireplace with you and many places ban space heaters.

But no matter where you are, there are ways to get toasty without touching the thermostat.

So, here’s a few ideas to help you turn up the heat.

Hand warmers vs. Heated Gloves

Hand warmers can heat up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit and last up to 10 hours.

But have you ever heard of Heated Gloves?

They've got easy-to-use settings, double-heated sides, and many are rechargeable for up to 5 hours.

Amazon sets range between $12 and $100.

Blankets vs. Traveling Heated Blankets

We’ve all heard of heated blankets – but sometimes it’s hard to leave them at home.

These traveling blankets let you take the warmth for a ride.. by plugging in to your car's USB port.

Online prices range between $30 to $150.

Heating Pad vs. Heated Mattress

A traditional heating pad can warm specific muscles, but there’s a heating pad that can warm your entire body at once.

It’s a heated mattress pad.

With a cotton or polyester-blend featuring adjustable heat settings, you can just preheat your bed and climb on into the warmth.

The size of your bed will help determine the cost of your pad. For a Queen, prices can range online between $70 and $200.