KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Blount Mansion downtown was built in the late 1700s. It was home to William Blount, who signed the U.S. Constitution. It is Knoxville's only National Historic Landmark.

This weekend it will become a creepy destination as it presents 'Gone to Rest: Funeral Customs Through History.'

The Halloween tour takes visitors on a hauntingly historic trip into the past. The experience begins in the garden with Cherokee tales and spooky stories from colonial days. Then it continues inside historic Blount Mansion with a chilling exploration of death and dying in the 18th century. The tour concludes with a look at creepy Victorian funerary featuring corpse photos and a wreath made from the hair of the dearly departed.

Note: this program may not be suitable for young children.

The half-hour tours at the Blount Mansion Visitors Center at 200 West Hill Avenue.

Reservations are required.

Face masks are mandatory.

Thursday, Oct. 29: 8-9:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30: 8-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: 8-10:00 p.m.

The free tours are almost filled up and you can no longer sign up online.

Please call or email for reservations.

(865) 525-2375