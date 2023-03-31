Hometown Hidden Gems: Charlie Hall's Grocery

The popular spot is the center of the community in Monroe County. While customers come for the food, they stay for the family feel. Soon, though, the shop may close.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Smack dab between Sweetwater, Vonore and Madisonville in Monroe County, sits a community landmark.

Charlie Hall's Grocery made a life for its namesake and his family.

"Everybody in the country knows where Charlie Hall's is," owner Charlie Hall said. "They might not know me well, but they know where Charlie Hall's is at."

The 80-year-old owner bought the building back in 1965. It started as a grocery store.

He said when he was growing up, his dad owned a store in Monroe County, so becoming a business owner came as second nature.

"We made a big change when I went to a deli, and that was the best move I made," Hall said.

Since the early 90s, the staff has served up hot breakfast and lunch, every day but Sunday. That day is reserved for Hall family meals.

Monday through Thursday, though, the community comes out to chow down on the daily specials. Oftentimes, the main thing people are after, comes between a bun.

"We've got the best burger in town," Hall's daughter-in-law, Jennifer Hall, who is also an employee at the shop, said.

Customers, like Ron Walker, agree with her.

"It's a real treat," Walker said. "People drive from miles around to get a Charlie burger."

Patrons may come initially for the food, but they stay, for the family.

"I guess it's just because you feel more like you're at home, going to Grandma's house," Helen Hall said. "It's just a good place to be."

Helen Hall married Charlie Hall 60 years ago. For the past 58, she's poured her love into this place.

"If you don't, it just takes the heart out of the community, and that's probably what's gonna happen," Helen Hall said.

Unfortunately, this hidden gem has hit a dead end.

"With the road coming through, it just takes the whole thing out," Helen Hall said.

Crews are coming to make the road around the business bigger, so semi trucks and machinery can have more space in the lanes.

The Hall family says there's been talk about the development for 20 to 30 years.

Now, people have been by to survey the area and pick a price to tear the landmark down. Charlie is adamant, he won't sign off on a check, unless it's a fair deal.

"They're gonna bulldoze it down I reckon," Charlie Hall said.

He says he and the community have tried to stop it from happening, but there's nothing they can do. They fear their concerns are falling on deaf ears.

"I don't know how I'll feel when they tear my building down," Charlie Hall said. "This has been my living!"

The pavement is planned for 2025.

"We weren't for sale, and we didn't ask for this," Helen Hall said.

To the crew, what the construction is taking, outweighs the gain.

"I still don't know what I'm gonna do when the jobs ends," employee Shannon Eaton said. "I'll find another one, but it's not gonna be the same."

The road that made a living for this family, is now taking it away.

"And yet, I guess you call it progress," Helen Hall said. "So, you can't stand in the way."

Through the crossroads, customers will keep stopping by.

"It's an irreplaceable part of the American experience," Walker said.

The Hall family will continue to open every morning, ready to savor their daily family reunion.

"It's the neatest place," Jennifer Hall said. "You can just come and feel at home. People just belong here, and we just treat them like family. That's why they come back."

No chain store can replace Monroe County's crown jewel.

"There's not too many mom and pop stores left," Charlie Hall said. "This is one of a kind."

So, come visit, while this history still stands.

"If you don't, you're gonna be missing something special," Helen Hall said. "Come and see for yourself."

The Hall's crew says the most popular day to come and eat is Wednesday, because that's when they have home cooking, like pinto beans and cornbread.

We want to know about your community's hometown hidden gem! All you have to do is either email at newstips@wbir.com, or text your submission to us at 865-637-1010.