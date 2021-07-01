How to organize your space in 2021

Professional organizers say if you haven't used an item over the last year and it doesn't have sentimental value: toss it.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you haven't already, it might be a good idea to clean out a few areas in your home to make way for the new year.

From the garage to the basement, to your closet or kitchen pantry, we've all got a lot going on in our homes.

Experts say the key to decluttering your home is organization.

"Start small," said Maria Baer, Owner of Baer Essentials Home Organization. "Start with a drawer or a cupboard. Don't tackle those boxes of memories that you've been collecting of your kids for the last 18 years. That is generally the very last project that I would do because everything has an emotional tie."

Here are some tips from a local junk removal company in Tennessee, 'Go Load Up.'

Tip #1

Make a list of all of the areas in your home that need a little TLC. Tackle them one by one from easiest to hardest. Start by tackling one room at a time.

Tip #2

Decide how much time you'll commit to this project. For example, 15 minutes per day or one hour each Saturday. Know that decluttering and organizing your home may take days or weeks and that's okay.

Tip #3

Grab four boxes to place items that you're getting rid of: sell, trash, donate or recycle. Stick to your decision once you have decide which items are going. Wipe it all clean, and determine what really deserves to be back in that space.

Professional organizers say if you haven't used an item over the last year and it doesn't have sentimental value: toss it.