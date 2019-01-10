Happier in the fall?

If you're feeling happier in the fall, a new study can help explain why.

According to a Psychology Today study, people become happier due to fostering mindfulness and renewing social connections in the fall. This includes spending more time outside, fall activities bringing people together and strengthening social bonds with friends and family.

Uber testing safety feature

If your ride is getting uncomfortable, Uber is working on a way for you to let the company know in order to make riders feel safer. You can record audio from your phone and send it directly to Uber. The audio can be found in the recording option in the "Safety Center."

Dog walking fine

Dog owners in Australia could land a $2,700 fine if they are not walking their dogs every day. It's now law with the new "Animal Welfare Legislation Amendment."

Essentially, the law said not walking your dog is animal cruelty and serious offenders could get three years in jail.