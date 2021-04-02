Just in time for Valentine's Day, you can take part in a Zoom presentation called 'Be My Valentine Bird'

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Join a free program on Zoom with natural historian Stephen Lyn Bales.
'Be My Valentine Bird' is Thursday night, February 11, at 7:00. Zoom registration is required.
Spring will be here soon and local birds in East Tennessee feel it. Courtship season is just beginning. Male birds are looking for their valentines and each he-bird has to claim territory and attract the attention of a female by their song quality, attentive behavior and bright plumage. Unmated female cardinals look for the brightest red male that's available.
The event is sponsored by the UT Arboretum Society and the UT Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center.
The free program last month focused on Winter Birds.