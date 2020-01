A Knox County Sheriff's Office K-9 passed away in his sleep Monday.

K-9 "Munci" served KCSO and the citizens of Knox County well, the department wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

"Sheriff Tom Spangler is asking for prayers on behalf of Officer Jerry Ray and the rest of Munci’s family," the post said. "We know that Officer Ray has made the retired life the best life for 'Munci' and our hearts grieve with you."

He joined the department in April 2006.

KCSO